The Cravings by Chrissy Teigen cookware line has arrived exclusively at Target.
Chrissy Teigen has teamed up with Target to debut her very own cookware and we want EVERY. SINGLE. PIECE.
Cravings by Chrissy Teigen features a variety of kitchen tools including cutlery, glassware, Dutch ovens, serving utensils, and more. So what are you waiting for? Entertaining like the Queen of Twitter is just a Target shopping trip away!
What's Chrissy favorite piece from the collection?
"The 'Go To' knife really is my everything!" Chrissy said in a press release. "It was the first thing we created. I have so many knives in my own kitchen, but always found myself gravitating towards my 7-inch chef’s and serrated knives. I always wished they would morph into one, so we did just that. It slices juicy tomatoes, steak and rustic loaves of bread perfectly. I truly love it."
Cravings by Chrissy Teigen 7" 'My Go To' Serrated Santoku Knife
Available at target.com, $14.99
Cravings by Chrissy Teigen 5qt Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Lid
Available at target.com, $39.99
The Cravings by Chrissy Teigen line is available exclusivly in Target stores and online. Fans can find over 40 items to choose from, ranging in price from $4 for drinkware to $140 for a 12-piece cookware set.
Stock your kitchen with your favorite pieces, grab your copy of Cravings: Hungry for More, and whip up one of Chrissy's irrisitible new recipes. Your kitchen will appreciate the Chrissy-approved upgrade and your guests will be coming back for seconds — guaranteed.
