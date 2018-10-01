Chrissy Teigen has teamed up with Target to debut her very own cookware and we want EVERY. SINGLE. PIECE.

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen features a variety of kitchen tools including cutlery, glassware, Dutch ovens, serving utensils, and more. So what are you waiting for? Entertaining like the Queen of Twitter is just a Target shopping trip away!

Courtesy of Target

What's Chrissy favorite piece from the collection?

"The 'Go To' knife really is my everything!" Chrissy said in a press release. "It was the first thing we created. I have so many knives in my own kitchen, but always found myself gravitating towards my 7-inch chef’s and serrated knives. I always wished they would morph into one, so we did just that. It slices juicy tomatoes, steak and rustic loaves of bread perfectly. I truly love it."

Courtesy of Target

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen 7" 'My Go To' Serrated Santoku Knife

Available at target.com, $14.99

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen 5qt Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Lid

Available at target.com, $39.99

The Cravings by Chrissy Teigen line is available exclusivly in Target stores and online. Fans can find over 40 items to choose from, ranging in price from $4 for drinkware to $140 for a 12-piece cookware set.

Stock your kitchen with your favorite pieces, grab your copy of Cravings: Hungry for More, and whip up one of Chrissy's irrisitible new recipes. Your kitchen will appreciate the Chrissy-approved upgrade and your guests will be coming back for seconds — guaranteed.

