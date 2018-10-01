Derek and Hannah Jeter are expanding their family!

The proud parents to 1-year-old daughter Bella Raine stepped out in New York City for dinner on Friday night, and the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model was sporting the cutest baby bump! Model-turned-mom Hannah was dressed in a curve-hugging dress and olive green bomber jacket and looked radiant as she hit the town with her hubby.

Just one day before, the MLB legend gushed to Extra about how awesome life as a dad has been.

"Regardless of what happens in the course of a day, when you get home and you have your daughter there, it puts a smile on your face, so I have no complaints whatsoever," he said.

When asked if he and Hannah planned to have more children, he couldn't help but laugh, "Yeah, there's a few more...you're slick! I see that!"

Last February, Hannah penned a first-person essay for The Players' Tribune, where she reflected on her adjustment to her husband's level of fame and her desire to maintain a level of normalcy for their kids.

"We want our kids’ lives to be as 'normal' as possible," Hannah wrote. "They’re going to be born into such an extraordinary situation. They’re going to have to be some strong little people. We don’t want them to be defined by their dad’s name — for them, we want him to just be 'Dad.' That will be the piece of him they’ll have that the rest of the world doesn’t. It will be special, and it will be theirs.

"Still, though, I want them to know Derek Jeter. I feel some sadness — and Derek must as well — thinking about how our children will never get to experience that time in his life. We can show them videos, and photos, and memorabilia — I already can’t wait to show them footage of that last night at the Stadium. But I know it won’t be quite the same. I’ll tell them myself: You had to be there."

Derek made his final MLB appearance on September 28, 2014, and his number, 2, was formally retired by the New York Yankees in 2017. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at meadowood Napa Valley Resort in St. Helena, California, back in 2016.

