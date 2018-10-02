Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Summer may be over, but that doesn't mean your trips to the beach have to be! Plus, here at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, we're just now gearing up for six months of photo shoots around the world, on some of the most beauituful beaches you've ever seen!

And what's more beachy than a pair of flip flops? We found a way that you can rock this sandal style without hurting your feet — or putting a massive dent in your wallet! Flip flops are often known for being flimsy and flat, but we've discovered a pair that provides style AND support.

The Beach Noosa flip flop from Vionic features a low-profile injected EVA footbed that offers the same cushioning and comfort as athletic shoes. WHOA! Plus, the contoured arch promotes natural alighnment from the feet up.

Courtesy of Vionic

Vionic Beach Noosa Toe Post Sandal

Available at vionic.com, $39.95

This unconventional pair of flip flops has a sleek silhouette and comes in a variety of chic shades and fun prints — all while bearing a podiatrist seal of approval for happy and healthy feet! Talk about the best of both worlds.