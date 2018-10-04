Emily Ratajkowski was arrested and detained during a protest against Brett Kavanaugh in Washington, D.C.

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and actress is known for her political activism and strong stance on feminism.

"Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault," Emily tweeted following her arrest. "Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power."

The model turned actress and activist also tweeted out a photo of her holding up a poster that reads, "Respect female existence or expect our resistance."

Emily was joined by actress Amy Schumer, who spoke during the protest at the Hart Senate Office Building and said, "No matter how this goes, they cannot keep us down. We will win. A vote for Kavanaugh is a vote saying women don't matter."

Video on Twitter shows police escorting anti-Kavanaugh protesters out of the atrium of the building one-by-one. A subsequent tweet from MSNBC showed Amy and Emily sitting against a wall after being detained.

At the moment it is unclear what Emily and Amy were detained and arrested for.