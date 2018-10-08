Winter is coming, and you know what that means — you're going to need a moisturizer you can count on!

Say goodbye to dry skin and hello to healthy, glowing skin from head to toe. Essentiel by Adele is a natural moisturizer that "provides nutrients every skin type needs to stay healthy and hydrated." Refresh your face AND your body with this essential oil-rich lotion that is made from Hyaluronic acid, MSM, coffee berry and raspberry leaf.

Courtesy of Essentiel by Adele

Moisture, Essentiel by Adele

Available at essentielbyadele.com, $39

Created by "body parts model" Adele Uddo, Essentiel by Adele prides itself on its quality of ingredients. The founder was raised on a holistic lifestyle and says her inspiration comes largely from her upbringing on an organic commune in Nothern California.

"At Essentiel, we embrace an inclusive beauty that appreciates all parts of a person, every age, nationality, size, shade and gender," Adele explains. "I'm so thrilled that the product is being received universally, from supermodels to super moms. Essentiel by Adele is unisex so it has a clean subtle scent that women, children and many men are enjoying. I feel so grateful that it's resonating with so many people already."

See all of Jasmyn's gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2018:

