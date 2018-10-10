Halloween is right around the corner, so that means it's the season for all things spooky, those sexy costumes you all know and love, and classic pumpkin carving. For the first time ever though, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Chrissy Teigen and her rockstar husband, John Legend, were carved in a jack-o-lantern at a pumpkin patch, and you have to see what it looks like!

The unconventional image shows Chrissy with a smirk, and John with a smile — in true Chrissy and John form — but the image doesn't exactly look like the couple we're obsessed with.

o wow thank u https://t.co/uWI5hthgKA — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 7, 2018

Chrissy came across the picture via Twitter and responded to the image with "o wow thank u." The image is a little odd and may not be the most flattering, but we get the sentiment! Besides, Chrissy is the queen of playing along and quick comebacks, and this gave her the perfect excuse to once again have some fun with her fans.

