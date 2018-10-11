Turns out Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Kate Upton and MLB pitcher Justin Verlander are just like the rest of us...sort of!

In a new interview with Maxim, Kate's husband dishes on everything from his strangest MLB ritual and best workout to what a date night with his girl entails. Dinner and the movies, anyone?

When asked what a typical date night with Kate looks like, Justin responded, "We are foodies, so I think a typical date night would be going out to dinner and a movie."

Simple. Classic. Romantic. We love it!

Kate married MLB player Justin Verlander in a gorgeous ceremony in Italy last year, just days after her boo won the World Series. She is currently expecting her first child and also landed the top spot on the Maxim Hot 100 list this year.

"You know, I work really hard on myself: on feeling good, working out, being strong," she said about her No. 1 spot. "Being number one on the Hot 100 is a little reward for all of the hard work."

See all of Kate's stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2018:

