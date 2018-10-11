What Does Date Night Look Like for Kate Upton and Justin Verlander?

What's Justin Verlander's idea of the perfect date with wife Kate Upton? You might be surprised by his answer! 

By Kelsey Hendrix
October 11, 2018

Turns out Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Kate Upton and MLB pitcher Justin Verlander are just like the rest of us...sort of!

In a new interview with Maxim, Kate's husband dishes on everything from his strangest MLB ritual and best workout to what a date night with his girl entails. Dinner and the movies, anyone? 

When asked what a typical date night with Kate looks like, Justin responded, "We are foodies, so I think a typical date night would be going out to dinner and a movie."

Simple. Classic. Romantic. We love it! 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fun night with my hot date @justinverlander #MaximHot100 @maximexperiences

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

Kate married MLB player Justin Verlander in a gorgeous ceremony in Italy last year, just days after her boo won the World Series. She is currently expecting her first child and also landed the top spot on the Maxim Hot 100 list this year.  

"You know, I work really hard on myself: on feeling good, working out, being strong," she said about her No. 1 spot. "Being number one on the Hot 100 is a little reward for all of the hard work." 

Kate Upton in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear.

Kate Upton in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Beach Riot.

Kate Upton in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by PilyQ.

Kate Upton in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by CALi DREAMiNG. Tutu by Todd Patrick Designs.

Kate Upton in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba.

Kate Upton in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.

Kate Upton in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by PilyQ.

Kate Upton in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Blue Life.

Kate Upton in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Charmosa Swimwear by N Hall.

Kate Upton in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Kate Upton in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Perlita Swim. Corset by Maya Hansen.

Kate Upton in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by PilyQ.

Kate Upton in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear.

Kate Upton in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Charmosa Swimwear by N Hall.

Kate Upton in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba.

Kate Upton in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Milkbaby Bikini by Cat Thordarson.

Kate Upton in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Beach Riot.

Kate Upton in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Blue Life.

Kate Upton in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear.

Kate Upton in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.

Kate Upton in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear.

Kate Upton in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.

Kate Upton in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba.

Kate Upton in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by PilyQ.

Kate Upton in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear.

Kate Upton in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by CALi DREAMiNG. Tutu by Todd Patrick Designs.

Kate Upton in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Blue Life.

Kate Upton in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear.

Kate Upton in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by PilyQ.

Kate Upton in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Kate Upton in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Perlita Swim. Corset by Maya Hansen.

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba.</p>

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba.

Kate Upton in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Beach Riot.

Kate Upton in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear.

Kate Upton in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by PilyQ.

Kate Upton in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Charmosa Swimwear by N Hall.

Kate Upton in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear.

Kate Upton in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Milkbaby Bikini by Cat Thordarson.

Kate Upton in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Kate Upton in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Beach Riot.

Kate Upton in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba.

Kate Upton in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Blue Life.

Kate Upton in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba.

Kate Upton in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Johanna Ortiz.

Kate Upton in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear.

1 of 45
Kate Upton 2018: Aruba

