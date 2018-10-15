Alexis Ren Dedicates Her DWTS Performance to Her Mother

By Tiffany Bey
October 15, 2018

The 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year, Alexis Ren continues to shine on ABC's Dancing with the Stars. And we couldn't be prouder!

Her week 3 performance, "Most Memorable Night", left her partner, Alan Bersten, viewers, and the judges in awe. Alexis dedicated her contemporary dance performance to her mother who lost her life to cancer.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

this is for you mom

A post shared by Alexis Ren (@alexisren) on

Alan wrote, "I am speechless @alexisren you are such a strong, empowering woman! I know your mom is looking down smiling." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I am speechless @alexisren you are such a strong, empowering woman! I know your mom is looking down smiling

A post shared by Alan Bersten (@alanbersten) on

And we know she is, too. 

Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars continues tonight Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. We'll be rooting for you, Alexis!

