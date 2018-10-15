Do you consider yourslef an adventurous traveler? Then we've got the luggage brand for you!

Here at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, we travel the world to capture the most beautiful images of the world's most beautiful women. And that often means that planes, trains and automobiles are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to our modes of transportation.

Thankfully the folks at Eagle Creek have created a line of luggage and packing products with this exact kind of travel in mind! "Eagle Creek is an invitation to discover the wonders of humanity and our planet," the brand touts online. "From city parks to exotic destinations, we take pride in equipping you with versatile gear to take you beyond your fears and outside your comfort zone."

So which pieces can we not live without? Let's start with the ORV Trunk. This heavy-duty rolling duffle bag comes in two different heights, 36" and 30", and is the lightweight and efficient piece of lugage you've been looking for. Complete with a seam-taped wet/dry compartment, puncture-resistant zippers, and over-sized treaded wheels, this Bi-Tech Armor bag is made for rough roads and big adventures.

Courtesy of Eagle Creek

ORV Trunk 36 and ORV Trunk 30

Available at eaglecreek.com, $419 and $369

Looking for a more tradiitonal bag with four wheels? Then the Gear Warrior AWD 29 is the bag for you! This piece is all about style AND space. The drop-down design allows for packing between the AWD wheels, and the main compartment expands when you just can't leave that last sweater at home. An Equipment Keeper feature allows users to attach gear to the top of the bag, and a Porter Key bottle opener is ideal for that roadie you've been craving after a long day of travel. BONUS: Water resistant fabric will help keep all of your belongings dry — whew!

Courtesy of Eagle Creek

Gear Warrior AWD 29

Available at eaglecreek.com, $329

Luckily the Eagle Creek team thought of everything, and they're also here to help simplify the packing process! Because "an organized traveler is a happy traveler," Eagle Creek created the Pack-It collection, a line of cubes and bags to help store clothes, shoes and accessories in a neat and organized manner. We're obsessed with the active line and its products for wet/dry packing — because throwing a wet bikini in your suitcase with your other clothes is never a good idea!

Courtesy of Eagle Creek

Pack-It Active Wet Dry 2-In-1

Available at eaglecreek.com, $25