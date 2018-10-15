This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com and was written by Ana Calderone.

Chrissy Teigen is cooking up something new.

The model announced on Saturday that she is working on a cookbook for kids. Chrissy broke the news at her #CRAVINGSFEST event during the New York City Wine and Food Festival when a fan asked her if she would considering writing one.

“I really wanna make it awesome,” she said on stage during the party alongside her husband John Legend and their daughter Luna, 2. (Their son Miles, 4 months, was also at the event but was eating backstage, she said.)

“I know kids have really simple palates and we all want to make them more refined, but they’re just kids, so we’re gonna do stuff that kids are going to love.”

Chrissy—who is already the author of Cravings and her latest cookbook Cravings: Hungry for More—asked her fans to tweet at her with ideas and dishes they’d like to see included.

“It’s going to be so good,” she added of the upcoming kid-friendly title. “Hopefully it’s Luna-approved.”

During #CRAVINGSFEST, which was sponsored by Twitter and the Incredible Egg, Chrissy served dishes from her second cookbook, including fluffy corn dogs, crispy coconut chicken tenders, and pad thai carbonara.

Chrissy, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s mom Vilailuck "Pepper Thai" gave a few cooking demos during the day and also took more questions from the audience.

When one fan asked if she would star in her own cooking show, she said she would rather leave that up to her idols like Ina Garten and Giada De Laurentiis. She would however consider doing a “travel-food cooking experience” series instead.

