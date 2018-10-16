Camille Kostek has been waiting for this moment for her entire life. And we're over the moon to say that she's officially a 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and rookie!

The #SISwimSearch co-winner is headed to Kangaroo Island in South Australia to shoot her rookie spread with photographer Josie Clough, and she is marking off another item on her bucket list simultaneously — going Down Under!

As many of you already know, we originally recognized Camille from her days as a New England patriots cheerleader. She was a part of our first-ever Instagram-based model search last year, where we invited women who submitted videos online to meet us in Brookly and walk in a fashion show at Miami Swim Week. From there, Camille and five fellow #SISwimSearch contestants traveled to Belize for the chance of a lifetime — to shoot for a spread on the pages of SI Swimsuit!

Camille was surprised in Las Vegas back in April, with the news that both she and Haley Kalil would be returning as rookies for this year's issue! And now that her shoot is finally here, we're thrilled to reintroduce her to the SI Swimsuit faithful!

Our blue-eyed, blonde beauty grew up in Connecticut, where she spent years dreaming of becoming a professional dancer or model. And at just 26-years-old, she's made both dreams a reality.

Now as a 2019 SI Swimsuit model, Camille hopes to use her new platform to encourage women around the world to love their bodies and embrace their natural beauty.

"I was a dancer, so I always loved watching girls perform and dance and just always looked up to them and their bodies," Camille told us during an interview back in February. "I remembered loving looking at JLo because she had a set of hips. And I think that’s what so cool about this day in age is that you do have that reach. Being an older sister and having been a young woman, it’s super cool for these women to reach out and share their insecurities or something that they want advice on and kind of being able to be their inspiration. That’s like the most fulfilling thing to ever hear."

Well Camille, NOW is your time to shine once again! We can't wait to see all of your beautiful images on the pages of SI Swimsuit 2019.

See all of Camille's stunning photos from her #SISwimSearch shoot:

