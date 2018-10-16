Former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Emily Ratajkowski partnered up with eBay Fashion to create a list of dreamy, must-have gifts for the holidays...but this isn't your ordinary Christmas list.

Some of the items on Emily's curated list include a $10,000 18-karat gold rolex, a $3,000 Celine lizard handbag, and a $145,000 Hermes crocodile Birkin bag, just to name a few. If you were to buy all of the items on the list, you would spend roughly $200,000. Talk about an expensive gift for your girl!

“I was excited when eBay approached me to share my gift picks this holiday season because eBay is the ultimate destination for gifting, whoever might be on your list,” Emily said in a press release announcing her partnership with the website.

Here's hoping Emily included something on her holiday list for us!

See all of Emily Ratajkowski's stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2015:

