Yep, you read that right! Hailey Clauson is back for another year as a 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, and we're thrilled about it! Hailey is shooting this year on Kangaroo Island in South Australia with photographer Josie Clough, and we'll be giving you a behind-the-scenes look on our social platforms!

Hailey's journey with SI Swimsuit began in 2015, and she's been with us ever since. One of her many accomplishments is landing the cover of SI Swimsuit in 2016! Hailey was one of three covers that year alongside fellow SI Swimsuit stars Ashley Graham and Ronda Rousey.

James Macardi

"When Hailey joined our SI Swimsuit family as a rookie [in 2015], I knew that she was the future of our brand," SI Swimsuit Editor MJ Day said about Hailey's cover. "She’s young for the industry. She’s has her entire career ahead of her. Yet to me, it was so obvious that she had only begun to blossom, and now that she’s landed the cover, I know her career is going to go crazy. When I look at Hailey’s photos, I see a legend in the making."

This year marks Hailey's fifth year with us, and we can't wait to see what this shoot has in store for her. Follow along on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to see all the action from Hailey's shoot!

See all of Hailey's stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2018:

