Hailey Clauson returns for her fifth year with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit!
Hailey's journey with SI Swimsuit began in 2015, and she's been with us ever since. One of her many accomplishments is landing the cover of SI Swimsuit in 2016! Hailey was one of three covers that year alongside fellow SI Swimsuit stars Ashley Graham and Ronda Rousey.
"When Hailey joined our SI Swimsuit family as a rookie [in 2015], I knew that she was the future of our brand," SI Swimsuit Editor MJ Day said about Hailey's cover. "She’s young for the industry. She’s has her entire career ahead of her. Yet to me, it was so obvious that she had only begun to blossom, and now that she’s landed the cover, I know her career is going to go crazy. When I look at Hailey’s photos, I see a legend in the making."
This year marks Hailey's fifth year with us, and we can't wait to see what this shoot has in store for her.
