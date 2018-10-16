Olivia Culpo is back for her second year with SI Swimsuit!

Former Miss Universe, actress, and influencer Olivia Culpo is back for a second year as a 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model!

Before beginning her journey with SI Swimsuit she enlisted advice from SI Swimsuit vet, Hannah Ferguson. “I asked Hannah what I should do. She said, ‘practice in the mirror, practice all of your poses, have 10 poses ready, know your angles,’ and I did exactly that and it helped," Olivia shared with PEOPLE.com earlier this year. "I actually did a test shoot on my iPhone with someone that I work with. We looked insane. We were on the beach with the iPhone doing a test shoot. People were just staring at us.”

During her rookie shoot last year, which was called "In Her Own Words," Olivia wore nothing but painted words on her skin, which reflected attributes and insecurities in her life. This will be her first time wearing a bikini on the pages of SI Swimsuit, and we can't wait to see the photos!

Despite her insane success at such a young age, Olivia remains humble, crediting those around her with helping her stay grounded and humble. "Everything I do is on a big level and there are so many eyeballs," she explains. "I have to stay grounded. I go back to where I came from in Rhode Island, outside of all this glitz and glamour, and that always brings me back. I come from a very small community; my street is actually called Olivia Culpo Way. But my success is not what defines me at all."

Olivia is shooting this year on Kangaroo Island in South Australia with photographer Josie Clough, and we'll be giving you a behind-the-scenes look on our social platforms! Follow along on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to see all the action from Olivia's shoot!

"I've been dying to do this my entire career," Olivia told SI Swimsuit when asked how she felt about being apart of the issue. We're over the moon to have you back, Olivia!

