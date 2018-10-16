Meet Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 Rookie Tara Lynn!

You already know Camille Kostek and Haley Kalil, the winners of last year’s #SISwimSearch and subsequent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 rookies. But now we’re ready to introduce you to the next member of this year’s rookie class.

Meet Tara Lynn!

This Seattle-native was discovered at an open call in her hometown and has been modeling for the last 18 years.

Back in 2012, Tara appeared on the cover of Elle France and was deemed “The Body.” The name, which was previously almost exclusively reserved for former SI Swimsuit model Elle MacPherson, suggested that Tara’s curvy figure was the new shape women should aspire to and came accompanied by a 22-page spread in the fashion magazine.

Tara has appeared on the pages of CR Fashion Book, Vogue Italia, Harper’s Bazaar Spain, Red Magazine, and V Magazine, just to name a few. She’s also starred in advertisements for Forever 21, H&M and Lucky brand.

According to her profile on the IMG Models website, Tara is also a budding linguist and classically trained vocalist, who enjoys taking private voice lessons in her free time.

Bonus Fact: Tara once spent an entire year barefoot! (We need to hear that story!)

Welcome to the SI Swimsuit family, Tara! We can’t wait to see your images from your shoot on Kangaroo Island on the pages of our magazine! Be sure to follow along on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to see all the action from Tara's rookie SI Swimsuit shoot!

See some of Tara's hottest Instagram photos of 2018:

