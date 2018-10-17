You've purchased a magical curling iron and thickening spray to achieve the beach waves of your dreams... So now what?

It's time to fight the frizz with a unique dry oil mist! Sports Illustrated Swimsuit hair stylist Adam Maclayis back with another suggestion for a product that will leave you with SI Swimsuit-worthy waves, and this one does NOT disappoint!

Josie Clough

"Dry oil mist is great for creating that shine and texture on your beach look," Adam reveals. "Its performance range for styling is fantastic. Dry oil mist can help you achieve wet looks, pieciness, or a glossy shine for your hairstyle from the beach to the street."

Courtesy of Alterna

Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Smoothing Anti-Frizz Dry Oil Mist

Available ulta.com, $34

BONUS PRO TIP: "This product combined with a styling glaze and thickening spray will create hair that won’t let you down," Adam explains. "The volume, texture and shine will definitely make you feel effortlessly cool and sexy."

See some of our favorite beach hair looks from our shoot in Nevis:

