We're excited to announce Myla Dalbesio's return as a 2019 Sports Illsutrated Swimsuit model! Myla's SI Swimsuit journey started in 2017 in Curaçao, and she's been shooting with us ever since!

Hailing from Racine, Wisconsin, Myla has many accomplishments, but she's perhaps best known for speaking up on issues about feminism, self-esteem and body positivity. Whether she's sharing on Instagram or in an essay on our website, Myla is never afraid to speak her mind.

In an piece she penned earlier this year called, "I'm a Swimsuit Model. I'm a Feminist. Deal With It," she stated, "Let me just repeat what I have said time and again: Body autonomy is one of the core tenets of the feminist movement. So who is going to tell me what I can and can’t do with my body, inside of a magazine or out? No one."

Taylor Ballantyne

Myla continues to shine and inspire so many women to be comfortable in the skin their in. That's one of the many, many reasons we love her!

Follow along on Instagram Twitter and Facebook to see all the action from her shoot! Myla is shooting this year on Kangaroo Island in South Australia with photographer Josie Clough, and we'll be giving you a behind-the-scenes look on our social platforms!

See all of Myla's gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2018:

