Myla Dalbesio Is Back as a 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model

Myla Dalbesio returns for her third year with SI Swimsuit.

By Tiffany Bey
November 01, 2018

We're excited to announce Myla Dalbesio's return as a 2019 Sports Illsutrated Swimsuit model! Myla's SI Swimsuit journey started in 2017 in Curaçao, and she's been shooting with us ever since!

Hailing from Racine, Wisconsin, Myla has many accomplishments, but she's perhaps best known for speaking up on issues about feminism, self-esteem and body positivity. Whether she's sharing on Instagram or in an essay on our website, Myla is never afraid to speak her mind. 

In an piece she penned earlier this year called, "I'm a Swimsuit Model. I'm a Feminist. Deal With It," she stated, "Let me just repeat what I have said time and again: Body autonomy is one of the core tenets of the feminist movement. So who is going to tell me what I can and can’t do with my body, inside of a magazine or out? No one." 

Taylor Ballantyne

Myla continues to shine and inspire so many women to be comfortable in the skin their in. That's one of the many, many reasons we love her!

Myla is shooting this year on Kangaroo Island in South Australia with photographer Josie Clough, and we'll be giving you a behind-the-scenes look on our social platforms! Follow along on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to see all the action from her shoot!

See all of Myla's gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2018:

Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba.

Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny Swimwear.

Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Tutu by Grishko.

Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by MISA Los Angeles.

Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Top by AS by DF.

Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Milkbaby Bikini by Cat Thordarson.

Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Dippin' Daisy's.

Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Dippin' Daisy's.

Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit Siempre Golden.

Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by D.Bleu Dazzled.

Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Sinesia Karol.

Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny Swimwear.

Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Tutu by Grishko.

Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by D.Bleu Dazzled.

Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Jacket by MiniMeParis. Swimsuit by Cantik Swimwear.

Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by MISA Los Angeles.

Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny Swimwear.

Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Sinesia Karol.

Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Jacket by MiniMeParis. Swimsuit by Cantik Swimwear.

Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Dippin' Daisy's.

Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Sinesia Karol.

Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Tutu by Grishko.

Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit Siempre Golden.

Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Top by AS by DF.

Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit Siempre Golden.

Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny Swimwear.

Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Tutu by Grishko.

Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by D.Bleu Dazzled.

Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Dippin' Daisy's.

Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear.

Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Dippin' Daisy's.

Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by D.bleu Dazzled.

Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by MISA Los Angeles.

Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Siempre Golden.

