We're Celebrating Samantha Hoopes' SIXTH Year with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit!

Samantha Hoopes returns for her sixth year with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. 

By Kelsey Hendrix
October 30, 2018

Here at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, we're in the business of making your dreams come true. That's why our girl Samantha Hoopes is back for her SIXTH SI Swimsuit shoot. You're welcome, world! 

Everyone's favorite Pennsylvania babe turned Cali cutie is shooting this year in Kanagroo Island with Aussie photographer Josie Clough, and we're already prepared to say that these could be Samantha's hottest photos EVER. 

It's been a big year for Samantha, who got engaged to her boyfriend of one year the CEO of Helbiz, Salvatore Palella, back in July. The two were on a romantic summer vacation in Italy when the engagement took place. The happy couple celebrated around Florence, including a spectacular dinner at the Gucci Garden rooftop, overlooking the  Florence Cathedral, before heading to La Maddalena, an island in Sardinia, to continue commemorating their future nuptials.

And while you may be devastated that the woman of your dreams is officially taken, here's hoping the new footage and photos of Samantha coming from this year's shoot will help ease the pain! 

Until then, take a look back at all of Samantha's stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2018:

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by beijobaby.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Liza Bruce at Shrimpton Couture.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit By Hunza G.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Lola and Lamar.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Lola and Lamar.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Billabong x It's Now Cool.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by No Bra Club.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Lybethras.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Billabong x It's Now Cool.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by beijobaby.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Lybethras.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Hunza G.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Billabong x It's Now Cool.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Liza Bruce at Shrimpton Couture.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by beijobaby.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by INC Swim.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by INDAH CLOTHING.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Billabong x It's Now Cool.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by INDAH CLOTHING.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by INC Swim.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by beijobaby.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by INDAH CLOTHING.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Billabong x It's Now Cool.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Lybethras.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Lola and Lamar.

