This article was written by Kaitlyn Frey and originally appeared on People.com.

Gigi Hadid clapped back impressively at internet trolls who call her too skinny and has been candid about a struggle with Hashimoto’s disease that has caused her to lose weight, but even so, the supermodel admits she’s not immune to the criticism – and that certain things affect her more than others.

“I loved my body when I was curvier,” Gigi, 23, told Vogue Runway Director Nicole Phelps during a panel alongside Kendall Jenner, Ashley Graham and Paloma Elsesser. “Then as I lost [the weight], people were still mean.”

She continued by saying, “Yeah, I know I’m skinny. I’m looking in the mirror. I’m trying to eat burgers and do squats. I want an ass too. I get it. I got it. Thank you!”

It’s not the first time she’s spoken about about her changing body. In April, she spoke to Blake Lively for Harper’s Bazaar, saying, “If I could choose, I would have my ass back and I would have the t–s I had a few years ago. But, honestly, we can’t look back with regret. I loved my body then, and I love my body now.” She has also been candid about encouraging body acceptance, saying, “It’s just about everyone accepting their body as it matures and knowing that it’s not always going to look the same and you can love yourself in all different sizes.” (Her little sister, Bella Hadid, has also been open about wanting to keep her curves.)

Gigi also spoke about the #MeToo movement in the modeling industry during the discussion, and whether she feels pressure to strip down to nothing for a shot. “Some people are empowered and excited to be naked and that is amazing. And I wish I was one of those people and I am not one of those people. And I’ve accepted that about myself and that is okay,” Gigi said.

She added, “There are times where I feel like I am excited about a photographer or a creative situation where I will do this or will do that. But there’s also times where I can be – even though I am so excited for everyone and feel so happy with their empowerment being naked themselves – it’s okay that I feel differently.”

Ashley, a body positive activist and vocal model in the industry, does think she’s seen the way models are treated improve since #MeToo.

“A lot has changed and I think that people are much more mindful of where you’re changing, if you’re naked on set that everything is very closed off and that you feel comfortable,” she said.

However, Ashley does think not everyone completely understand what the movement actually means.

“I’ve had people on set try to brush my hair and then say, ‘Oh I don’t want to #MeToo you,'” she said. “First of all that is so insensitive, it’s awkward. Also you don’t know the person you’re brushing their hair what they’ve been through and their experiences.”

See all of Gigi's gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2016:

