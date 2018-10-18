Diversity and inclusion go hand-in-hand, and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Robyn Lawley isn't going to stand for a lack of body shapes on the Victoria's Secret runway anymore.

Robyn recently launched a petition titled, "#WeAreAllAngels" in hopes that the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will start to include women of all shapes and sizes in their annual show.

"Victoria Secret have dominated the space for almost 30 years by telling women there is only one kind of body beautiful," she stated in a caption on Instagram. "Until Victoria’s Secret commits to representing ALL women on stage, I am calling for a complete boycott of this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show."

"It’s time Victoria’s Secret recognized the buying power and influence of women of ALL ages, shapes, sizes, and ethnicities," she continued. "The female gaze is powerful, and together, we can celebrate the beauty of our diversity. It’s about time Victoria’s Secret celebrated the customers that fuel its bottom line."

Robyn is encouraging her fans and followers to sign an online petition and avoid watching this year's show, in hopes of encouraging the mass retailer to diversify the talent it casts each year.

"It's not what the world is and it is dictating a certain body type that this is sexy and it's just not true at all,"​ she told The Project's co-host Carrie Bickmore.

See all of Robyn's goregous photos from SI Swimsuit 2018:

