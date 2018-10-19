Camille Kostek is here to prove that some models work out just as hard as athletes, and she's enlisting the help of her boyfriend, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, to do just that.

We traveled up to Foxborough, Mass., to experience a day in the life of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and #SISwimSearch co-winner. The blonde beauty took us all over town, showing off the offices of Dune Jewelry, where she helps design pieces for the Voyager collection, and taking us to Ruta Raw Juice Bar, where she may or may not have a drink named after her. Camille Cooler, anyone?

Camille Kostek

After a refreshing lunch break, it was off to the Patriots Cheerleaders clubhouse to see the place where Camille made her first dream come true. Camille cheered on the sidelines at NFL games for three years and was over the moon to return to the site of so many great memories with a crew that represents her next dream realized — becoming an SI Swimsuit model.

But what's a day in the life of Camille without a workout? The Connecticut-born cutie is known for #NeverNotDancing and credits her toned figure to eating right and trying to break a sweat every day she can. So we headed back to the home of her boyfriend, known by the world as "Gronk," to see what a training session between the happy couple looks like. And let us just tell you, he did not cut any corners for his girl!

Kelsey Hendrix

"It feels just unreal to say my girl is a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model," Rob said with a grin. "It's just unreal the work she's been putting in and the workouts she's been doing to stay in shape...to keep the booty juicy! She's always been putting in the work and always the time, and she definitely deserves it.

Kelsey Hendrix

"Camille has been working her whole life to get in the SI Swimsuit issue," Rob continued. "Ever since we met she's been talking about it, every single day basically... When she got the news she told me all about it. I couldn't be more excited for her."

"When I workout alone, as opposed to with Rob, I'm so much more motivated," Camille said after the grueling session. "His work ethic is super strong. His endurance exceeds mine so it sets the standard really high...I don't want to move on to the next workout until I can get at least half the speed or one rep that is the speed he was at."

Be sure to watch the full video above to see what 24 hours in the life of Camille Kostek looks like! And follow along on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to see all the action from Camille's shoot as we head down to Kangaroo Island with her TODAY!

See all of Camille's stunning images from her model search shoot last year in Belize:

