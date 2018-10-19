Chase Carter Sports a Canadian Tuxedo and Insane Underboob on the Cover of Maxim

Chase Carter sizzles on the cover of Maxim's November/December issue. 

By Tiffany Bey
October 19, 2018

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and Bahamian beauty Chase Carter is killing it this year!

The 21-year-old model, who made her first appearance on the pages of SI Swimsuit in February, is also running her first New York City Marathon this year. But why stop there? Chase now sizzles on the cover of the November/December issue of Maxim, and we have to say, a Canadian tuxedo has never looked hotter. 

When asked how did being an athlete prepare her modeling career she explained, "The competitiveness... I’ve never looked at other girls and gotten competitive. I get competitive with myself. I say, 'Chase, why do you think you didn’t get that?' or 'What can I do differently?' When I have my mind set on something, it’s really hard to get it off that thing."

Earlier this year, Chase told SI Swimsuit, "When I started modeling, I appreciated the experience. I love meeting new people. I love going to new places. I liked being the center of attention."

This Maxim cover ought to put you at the center of everyone's attention, Chase! We couldn't be happier for you and can't wait to pick up a copy — or three! 

See all of Chase's incredible photos from SI Swimsuit 2018: 

<p>Chase Carter was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Chase Carter was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.indahclothing.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">INDAH CLOTHING</a>.</p>

<p>Chase Carter was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas.</p>

<p>Chase Carter was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Chase Carter was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.bodyglove.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Body Glove</a>.</p>

<p>Chase Carter was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.indahclothing.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">INDAH CLOTHING</a>.</p>

<p>Chase Carter was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.indahclothing.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">INDAH CLOTHING</a>.</p>

<p>Chase Carter was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.normakamali.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Norma Kamali</a>.</p>

<p>Chase Carter was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.indahclothing.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">INDAH CLOTHING</a>.</p>

<p>Chase Carter was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.alixnyc.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">ALIX</a>.</p>

<p>Chase Carter was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Chase Carter was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.eneris-swim.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">enèriS</a>.</p>

<p>Chase Carter was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID</a>.</p>

<p>Chase Carter was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID</a>.</p>

<p>Chase Carter was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Chase Carter was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.indahclothing.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">INDAH CLOTHING</a>.</p>

<p>Chase Carter was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Chase Carter was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.indahclothing.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">INDAH CLOTHING</a>.</p>

<p>Chase Carter was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by&nbsp;<a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida.</a></p>

<p>Chase Carter was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.normakamali.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Norma Kamali</a>.</p>

<p>Chase Carter was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas.</p>

<p>Chase Carter was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by<a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Chase Carter was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Chase Carter was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shopprivateparty.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Private Party</a>.</p>

<p>Chase Carter was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-rebel-sports-bra/black/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Chase Carter was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Chase Carter was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.bodyglove.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Body Glove</a>.</p>

<p>Chase Carter was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.alixnyc.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">ALIX</a>.</p>

<p>Chase Carter was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Chase Carter was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.indahclothing.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">INDAH CLOTHING</a>.</p>

<p>Chase Carter was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.alixnyc.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">ALIX</a>.</p>

<p>Chase Carter was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Chase Carter was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Chase Carter was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.indahclothing.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">INDAH CLOTHING</a>.</p>

<p>Chase Carter was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.bodyglove.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Body Glove</a>.</p>

Chase Carter 2018: Bahamas

