You Have to See Samantha Hoopes Grilling in This Lace Bikini

We’re pretending summer will never end and so is our girl Samantha Hoopes!

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model was spotted grilling at her Los Angeles, CA home via her Instagram story. However, the burgers weren't the only thing we were looking at. We were stunned at the sexy laced bikini she was wearing!

Earlier this year she got engaged to CEO of Helbiz, Salvatore Palella while on vacation in Italy.

"380 days we have looked at each other in the eyes and then (380 days and then 381 bc of time zones)," Samantha captioned a series of photos from the unforgettable moment. "This morning on the airplane back to where we first met where you presented 381 roses from now until forever we will be together and today we promised to be forever together!! You’re mine @palella and I’m beyond with our love I can’t wait to spend forever plus 381 with you baby."

Long story short, Samantha is living her best life!

See all of Samantha's photos from SI Swimsuit 2018:

