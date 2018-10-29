Find Out What Alexis Ren 'Didn't See Coming' During DWTS

Alexis Ren admits she has feelings for Dancing with the Stars partner, Alan Bersten.

By Tiffany Bey
October 29, 2018

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year, Alexis Ren is going on Week 8 of ABC's Dancing with the Stars. And she's absolutely killing it!

Alexis and her partner, Alan Bersten have major chemistry on the dance floor, but they may also have chemistry...off the dance floor! 

Alexis told Entertainment Tonight"It's so much fun to dance with someone who you have a connection with," she said. "It's almost like time slows down. We communicate not just through our steps or our movements but with our hearts too. I am developing feelings for Alan, and I didn't see this one coming. It happened really quickly though, so I think I'm still trying to process it."

"Alan, he's awesome. He's super outgoing," she said. "He's definitely been a really good reflection for me, to not take myself too seriously ... we're cute dorks."

It's not confirmed whether they're dating or not, but it looks like our girl is happy. And that's all that matters.

Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars continues tonight Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. You know who we'll be rooting for!

See all of Alexis' stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2018:

Alexis Ren in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Alexis Ren in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.

Alexis Ren in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear. Corset by Corsettery.

Alexis Ren in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Indie Soul.

Alexis Ren in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.

Alexis Ren in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by INDAH CLOTHING.

Alexis Ren in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Alexis Ren in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by swim like a mermaid.

Alexis Ren in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Top by Daniela Corte. Swimsuit by Cantik Swimwear.

Alexis Ren in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Fox Swim.

Alexis Ren in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Alexis Ren in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.

Alexis Ren in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.

Alexis Ren in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Top by Daniela Corte. Swimsuit by Cantik Swimwear.

Alexis Ren in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Indie Soul.

Alexis Ren in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Fox Swim.

Alexis Ren in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.

Alexis Ren in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by INDAH CLOTHING.

Alexis Ren in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by swim like a mermaid.

Alexis Ren in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.

Alexis Ren in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Alexis Ren in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by INDAH CLOTHING.

Alexis Ren in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Private Party.

Alexis Ren in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Alexis Ren in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.

Alexis Ren in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Alexis Ren in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.

Alexis Ren in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba.

Alexis Ren in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Fox Swim.

Alexis Ren in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Alexis Ren in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by INDAH CLOTHING.

Alexis Ren in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Indie Soul.

Alexis Ren in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Private Party.

Alexis Ren in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Fox Swim.

Alexis Ren in Aruba photographed by Yu Tsai.

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.normakamali.com/" target="“_blank”">Norma Kamali</a></p>

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali

Alexis Ren 2018: Aruba

