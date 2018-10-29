The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year, Alexis Ren is going on Week 8 of ABC's Dancing with the Stars. And she's absolutely killing it!

Alexis and her partner, Alan Bersten have major chemistry on the dance floor, but they may also have chemistry...off the dance floor!

Alexis told Entertainment Tonight, "It's so much fun to dance with someone who you have a connection with," she said. "It's almost like time slows down. We communicate not just through our steps or our movements but with our hearts too. I am developing feelings for Alan, and I didn't see this one coming. It happened really quickly though, so I think I'm still trying to process it."

"Alan, he's awesome. He's super outgoing," she said. "He's definitely been a really good reflection for me, to not take myself too seriously ... we're cute dorks."

It's not confirmed whether they're dating or not, but it looks like our girl is happy. And that's all that matters.

Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars continues tonight Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. You know who we'll be rooting for!

See all of Alexis' stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2018:

