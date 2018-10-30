Our girl, Samantha Hoopes is back for her sixth year as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, and we're over the moon about it! Samantha has prepped for her SI Swimsuit shoot in a unique way this year. With the help of a...wombat!

What is a wombat you may ask? A wombat is an Australian animal that weighs about 40 lbs and resembles to a small bear.

Samantha started a "wombat workout series" where she performed a number of workouts with the wombat on our Instagram.

It's been a pretty huge year for Samantha, who got engaged to her boyfriend of one year the CEO of Helbiz, Salvatore Palella, back in July. Nonetheless, we're excited to see what 2019 has in store for her and to see her final 2019 SI Swimsuit photos!

Special thanks to our furry friend for prepping our girl!

See all of Samantha's gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2018:

