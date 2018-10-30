You're Going to Want to See This Wombat Workout Series With Samantha Hoopes

Samantha Hoopes preps for her 2019 SI Swimsuit shoot with a wombat workout routine.

By Tiffany Bey
October 30, 2018

Our girl, Samantha Hoopes is back for her sixth year as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, and we're over the moon about it! Samantha has prepped for her SI Swimsuit shoot in a unique way this year. With the help of a...wombat! 

 

What is a wombat you may ask? A wombat is an Australian animal that weighs about 40 lbs and resembles to a small bear. 

Samantha started a "wombat workout series" where she performed a number of workouts with the wombat on our Instagram.

It's been a pretty huge year for Samantha, who got engaged to her boyfriend of one year the CEO of Helbiz, Salvatore Palella, back in July. Nonetheless, we're excited to see what 2019 has in store for her and to see her final 2019 SI Swimsuit photos!

Special thanks to our furry friend for prepping our girl!

See all of Samantha's gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2018: 

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by beijobaby.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Liza Bruce at Shrimpton Couture.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit By Hunza G.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Lola and Lamar.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Lola and Lamar.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Billabong x It's Now Cool.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by No Bra Club.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Lybethras.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Billabong x It's Now Cool.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by beijobaby.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Lybethras.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Hunza G.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Billabong x It's Now Cool.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Liza Bruce at Shrimpton Couture.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by beijobaby.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by INC Swim.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by INDAH CLOTHING.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Billabong x It's Now Cool.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by INDAH CLOTHING.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by INC Swim.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by beijobaby.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by INDAH CLOTHING.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Billabong x It's Now Cool.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Lybethras.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Lola and Lamar.

Samantha Hoopes 2018: Nevis

