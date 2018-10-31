Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and Queen of quick comebacks, Chrissy Teigen graces the cover of Glamour Magazine's "Women of the Year" December issue alongside Viola Davis, Janelle Monae, The Women Activists of March for Our Lives, and many other iconic women.

Chrissy had a successful year releasing her second cookbook, releasing a new cookware line for Target, and the birth of her second child, Miles!

Chrissy went to Instagram to express her excitement and appreciation by stating, "I’ve never been the most eloquent person and lately I’ve noticed myself going quiet - consumed by the news of the day, and not quite knowing what to say. I want to speak up for those that can’t, for people that feel smaller or less-than because of the big talk of a small man."

Glamour Magazine named Chrissy, "The Influencer." Yasss Queen!

"Chrissy Teigen may be one of the most relatable people on the Internet, but she's also an unofficial spokesperson for Generation Fed Up," Glamour said. "Chrissy is so funny. So true. And so damn necessary."

We couldn't have said it better! We can't wait to grab a copy — or four!

See all of Chrissy's photos from SI Swimsuit 2017:

