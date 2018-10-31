Chrissy Teigen graces the cover of Glamour Magazine's December issue.
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and Queen of quick comebacks, Chrissy Teigen graces the cover of Glamour Magazine's "Women of the Year" December issue alongside Viola Davis, Janelle Monae, The Women Activists of March for Our Lives, and many other iconic women.
Chrissy had a successful year releasing her second cookbook, releasing a new cookware line for Target, and the birth of her second child, Miles!
Honored to be one of Glamour’s Women of the Year amongst other women I admire and adore so much. I’ve never been the most eloquent person and lately I’ve noticed myself going quiet - consumed by the news of the day, and not quite knowing what to say. Or wanting to say something but not really having the mental strength to handle the inevitable backlash. But I end up feeling worse. I want to speak up for those that can’t, for people that feel smaller or less-than because of the big talk of a small man. I PROMISE I am going to do what I can to live up to this title and live up to the bar set by incredible women like Kamala, Viola, Janelle. I am not worthy but I will continue to try to make you laugh, give love through food, and wad the panties of assholes trying to keep you down. I love you guys and am so appreciative of the platform you have bestowed upon me!! Thank you to @glamourmag for this incredible honor. #glamourWOTY
Glamour Magazine named Chrissy, "The Influencer." Yasss Queen!
"Chrissy Teigen may be one of the most relatable people on the Internet, but she's also an unofficial spokesperson for Generation Fed Up," Glamour said. "Chrissy is so funny. So true. And so damn necessary."
We couldn't have said it better! We can't wait to grab a copy — or four!
