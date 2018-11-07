Welcome to the party, Jasmine Sanders! Everyone's favorite Instagram babe, Golden Barbie, is joining the SI Swimsuit 2019 rookie class!

"I’m so excited to be part of the Sports Illustrated family!", Jasmine exclaimed. "I love that they celebrate all types of women with different body types from different backgrounds. I can’t wait to be along side such icons as Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Irina Shayk, Chrissy Teigen, and Ashley Graham, just to make a few."

Born in Germany, but raised in Columbia, South Carolina, Jasmine has been one to watch in the fashion industry for a while now. Despite only being 27 years old, she's been a professional model for 14 years! Can you believe it?!

This bronzed goddess has landed numerous covers of notable magazines such as InStyle, Harper's Bazaar, and LOVE Magazine, and recently appeared on the cover of Elle Turkey's November 2018 issue. Jasmine has appeared on the pages of American Vogue and Vogue Italia, and she's walked runway shows for Jeremy Scott, Miu Miu, Ralph Lauren, and Moschino, just to name a few.

Wondering where the Golden Barbie nickname comes from?

“I had a teacher who used to call me Goldilocks in school because of my curls, and my friends used to tell me I looked like a life-size Barbie,” Jasmine told Vogue. “One day, my sister and I were playing around with silly usernames for social media, and we put the two together. ‘Golden Barbie’ had a ring to it that I liked, so I stuck with it. I’m actually thankful my following knows me as Golden Barbie, versus some of the other names we suggested!”

Be sure to watch the full video above to see the moment Jasmine's agency surprises her with the news that she'll be shooting for SI Swimsuit 2019! We can’t wait to see her images from her shoot in Costa Rica on the pages of our magazine!

