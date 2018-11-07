Meet the #SISwimSearch Sweet 16 in Miami at Our Celebrity Beach Soccer Match!

Join us in Miami on November 17 to see the ladies of #SISwimSearch compete in a celebrity soccer match! 

By Kelsey Hendrix
November 07, 2018

Going to be in Miami on Saturday, Nov. 17? We want to see you at our celebrity beach soccer match! 

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is teaming up with GACP Sports LLC for the first annual Celebrity Beach Soccer Match. This event will bring some of the most famous celebrities, athletes, and models in the world to Miami for a full day of entertainment that the whole family can enjoy.

We are partnering with Best Buddies and The Little Lighthouse charities to provide opportunities and awareness for children and families across South Florida, so please visit the donate page for more information on how you can get involved. 

What's better? The ladies of our second-annual #SISwimSearch competition will reunite to take part in the weekend festivities. Continue to get to know the 16 women who are vying for a spot in this year's issue, as well as the title of the first rookie of SI Swimsuit 2020! 

So, what are you waiting for?! PURCHASE YOUR TICKETS NOW for this fabulous event! 

Meet the #SISwimSearch Sweet 16:

Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison
1 of 74
See Every Look From the SI Swimsuit x Paraiso Runway Show

Advertisement

You May Like

More Swim Daily

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Swimsuit Newsletters

The best of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit delivered right to your inbox.
Sign up Now