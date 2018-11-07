It's been a pretty major week for model Tara Lynn! As if becoming a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 rookie wasn't enough, the gorgeous mom-of-two has also launched her first lingerie collection with Torrid Curve. And let us just say...it's as hot as she is!

"A career long dream of mind was to make exaclty what I want for my body and for other women with curves like me," Tara said about her new collection. "Sexy to me is self-confidence."

Courtesy of Torrid

This is the first time Torrid has teamed up with an SI Swimsuit rookie to offer curvy women everywhere one of the sexiest lingerie collections to date. The brand notes that this is also the first time Torrid is incorporating luxe fabrics and design details, all handpicked by Tara. The holiday capsule collection pieces are limited edition and are expected to sell out quickly.

Just this past week, Tara was announced as the newest rookie of SI Swimsuit 2019. She joins fellow models Camille Kostek, Hailey Clauson, Olivia Culpo, Myla Dalbesio and Samantha Hoopes, who have also been announced as a part of this year's issue.

Join us in congratulating Tara on one hell of a week!

