Robyn Lawley praises Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for including body diversity and body positivity.
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Robyn Lawley recently launched a petition last month titled, "#WeAreAllAngels" in hopes that the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will start to include women of all shapes and sizes in their annual show.
"Victoria Secret have dominated the space for almost 30 years by telling women there is only one kind of body beautiful," she stated in a caption on Instagram. "Until Victoria’s Secret commits to representing ALL women on stage, I am calling for a complete boycott of this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show."
I have started an online petition -link in bio JOIN ME and lets help change the minds of Victoria’s Secret to be more diverse and inclusive of body shapes and sizes on their runways! Victoria Secret have dominated the space for almost 30 years by telling women there is only one kind of body beautiful. - you can read more in the link of my bio why it’s so important to encourage diversity for our future daughters sake. Until Victoria’s Secret commits to representing ALL women on stage, I am calling for a complete boycott of this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. It’s time Victoria’s Secret recognized the buying power and influence of women of ALL ages, shapes, sizes, and ethnicities. The female gaze is powerful, and together, we can celebrate the beauty of our diversity. It’s about time Victoria’s Secret celebrated the customers that fuel its bottom line. Will you join me? 1 Sign the petition! 2 Encourage your friends not to tune in or attend the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show share a photo of yourself on Instagram, as you are (not airbrushed and beautiful), use the hashtag #weareallangels to share what makes you uniquely beautiful, please tag me so I can see (@robynlawley) and @ThirdLove For every person who shares a post with #weareallangels hashtag, ThirdLove will donate one bra to @isupportthegirls (a national non-profit that collects and distributes bras to homeless women and girls around the country !!!)
A post shared by Robyn Lawley (@robynlawley) on
Before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show began last night, Robyn went to Instagram to speak up about body diversity and gave a shout out to...SI Swimsuit!
"Love how these guys evolved with time @si_swimsuit!!!"
Love how these guys evolved with the times @si_swimsuit !!! I’m sure I’ll find out through the grapevine if any curvier than their usual model is used for this years Victoria Secret show, I’m a little hopeful but not at all at the same time. Thank you to everyone who signed the petition. We shall see what happens. There’s still time to sign until it airs on tv. To everyone who shared a photo with #weareallangels thankyou @thirdlove will donate a bra to @isupportthegirls
A post shared by Robyn Lawley (@robynlawley) on
Robyn also noted that everytime the hashtag #WeAreAngels was used, a bra would be donated to an organization titled, 'Support The Girls' that provides bras and other menstrual products to girls that experience homelessness.
"I’m sure I’ll find out through the grapevine if any curvier than their usual model is used for this years Victoria Secret show, I’m a little hopeful but not at all at the same time."
Although the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is over, it doesn't look like Robyn's fight for body diversity and inclusion will end here.
We love you, Robyn!
See all of Robyn's goregous photos from SI Swimsuit 2018: