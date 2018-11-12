Genevieve Upton Verlander may only be a few days old, but just like her mom and dad, she was born camera ready!

Proud parents, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander took to Instagram over the weekend to announce the birth and share some adorable photos of their newborn daughter. Genevieve was born on Nov. 7, according to the social media snaps.

KATE UPTON: What Does Date Night Look Like for Kate Upton and Justin Verlander?

"Welcome to the world Genevieve Upton Verlander. You stole my heart the first second I met you!!! 11.7.2018," Justin captioned a black-and-white photo of his, Kate's and Genevieve's hands.

Meanwhile, Kate posted a photo of sweet Genevieve's nose and mouth, as she cuddles up next to her mom.

The couple, who tied the knot in Italy just days after Justin's World Series win, announced the pregnancy on social media back in July. Kate shared the news on Instagram with a photo of tiny baby bump in Miami with the hashtag #PregnantinMiami.

Congratulations to the proud parents! Your SI Swimsuit family can't wait to love on your sweet little girl!