She’s back!! Lindsey Vonn is returning to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and we couldn’t be more excited.

The skier made her SI Swimsuit debut back in 2010, bravely rocking bikinis in the cold weather of Whistler, Canada. Who could forget those iconic shots on a snow-covered mountain?

Six years later, she ditch the swimsuits and posed in nothing but body paint for the 2016 issue of the magazine. Perhaps you remember Lindsey doing pre-shoot pull-ups in just her body paint and a pair of heels. She really is the definition of strong AND sexy.

Lindsey’s athletic abilities are truly legendary. The skier competed in her final event in February, retiring as the most decorated female skier in history. Over the course of her career, Lindsey earned an incredible 82 World Cup victories.

“It's been an amazing ride and I couldn’t be more thankful,” Lindsey said on The Today Show, just one week after her retirement.

Well, we can’t think of a better way to celebrate all of Lindsey’s accomplishments than with a trip to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. We’re sad to see her leave the ski slopes, but we just can’t wait to have her back on the beach and in front of the camera!

