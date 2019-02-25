Need more Simone Biles in your life? Well, we’ve got you covered. The gymnast is back for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019!

Simone made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2017, bringing her insane athletic abilities to set along with her. From splits to hand stands, we were living for how Simone incorporated her gymnastics skills into every shot. She shot alongside fellow Olympic gymnast, Aly Raisman, in Houston with photographer James Macari.

This year Simone is radiant on the beaches of Puerto Vallarta, where she shot what are sure to become iconic images with the incredible Walter Chin.

Walter Chin

To call Simone a decorated athlete would be an understatement. After earning four gold medals and a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic Games, Simone took some time off in 2017. The following year, she came back strong, medaling in all of her events at the World Championships. Did we mention that she competed despite suffering from a kidney stone? Yeah, she’s the definition of a badass.

We can’t wait for you to see her fierceness in this year's issue. It’s definitely gold-medal worthy.

