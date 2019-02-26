What can’t Paige VanZant do?! We already know that the 24-year-old professional mixed martial artist packs a mean punch in the cage, but have you heard that she’s a killer dancer and chef as well? Paige proved that she has skills on the dance floor while competing on Dancing With The Stars and held her own in the kitchen while battling it out on Chopped.

Last year, she even published an autobiography titled Rise: Surviving the Fight of My Life.

Now Paige can add one more thing to her list of accomplishments: modeling for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit!

That's right, Paige is headed to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico to pose for the magazine, and we couldn’t be more excited!

Paige is actually no stranger to being in front of the camera. Before she began professionally fighting, she was pursuing a career as a model and an actress. It wasn’t until she decided to take a MMA gym class that her passion for competitive fighting truly began.

After taking some time off due to injury, Paige’s year started off strong with a UFC win against Rachael Ostovich. That marked her eighth victory in the Women's Flyweight division and her first win since getting back in the cage.

Something tells us things are just heating for this champ! We are beyond ready to watch Paige knock out every shot in Puerto Vallarta!

Check out some of Paige's best Instagram posts:

