We love a good friendship story! And we love them even more when they involve our very own Sports Illustrated Swimsuit events.

While discussing the latest season of The Voice during his appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, John Legend revealed that he and fellow coach Adam Levine go way back to their days of partying with SI Swimsuit.

“Adam and I have been friends for quite a while too, we dated in the same circles,” John told Seth Meyers. “We would hang out at like Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition parties.”

“We’re both married with two kids now, things have settled down,” John added with a laugh.

Something tells us you’ve probably heard of John’s wife Chrissy Teigen. Not only is she the Mayor of Twitter, but she also happens to be an eight-time SI Swimsuit model. That’s right, when he wasn’t cultivating a friendship with Adam, he was definitely hanging out with Chrissy at our events.

John and Chrissy now have two beautiful children together, a two-year-old daughter named Luna and a nine-month-old son named Miles.

That’s what we call a happy ending!

See all of Chrissy’s stunning SI Swimsuit 2017 photos:

