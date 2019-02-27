John Legend and Adam Levine Became Friends at SI Swimsuit Parties

By Xandria James
February 27, 2019

We love a good friendship story! And we love them even more when they involve our very own Sports Illustrated Swimsuit events. 

While discussing the latest season of The Voice during his appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, John Legend revealed that he and fellow coach Adam Levine go way back to their days of partying with SI Swimsuit.

“Adam and I have been friends for quite a while too, we dated in the same circles,” John told Seth Meyers. “We would hang out at like Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition parties.”

“We’re both married with two kids now, things have settled down,” John added with a laugh. 

Something tells us you’ve probably heard of John’s wife Chrissy Teigen. Not only is she the Mayor of Twitter, but she also happens to be an eight-time SI Swimsuit model. That’s right, when he wasn’t cultivating a friendship with Adam, he was definitely hanging out with Chrissy at our events.

John and Chrissy now have two beautiful children together, a two-year-old daughter named Luna and a nine-month-old son named Miles.

That’s what we call a happy ending!

Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by La Vida Aloha.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Lychee Swimwear.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Amuse Society.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Lila Nikole. 
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by La Vida Aloha.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Hayhay Couture by Hayley Kaysing.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Amuse Society.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Hayhay Couture by Hayley Kaysing.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Agua Bendita Swimwear.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Lychee Swimwear.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Salty Mermaid.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Lila Nikole.
