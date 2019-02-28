Fasten your seatbelts, we’re about to take a super sexy trip down memory lane! We’ve been spending throwback Thursday reminiscing about the gorgeous Genevieve Morton. Can you blame us?

This blonde beauty has been stealing our hearts ever since her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2010. From Switzerland to St. John, we loved every second of our photoshoots with this six-time SI Swimsuit model.

We have a feeling you’ve been missing Genevieve just as much us, but we have the perfect solution to that! Without further ado, here are five GIFs that perfectly capture our love this South African babe.

1. Her bubbly personality is infectious.

2. She doesn’t even need a swimsuit...she’ll just use flowers!

3. Posing on a plane? No problem for Genevieve.

4. She has some ferocious friends.

5. She’s a body paint GODDESS.

Still need a little more Genevieve? Check out all of her photos from SI Swimsuit 2015:

