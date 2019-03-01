Who could forget all of the amazing times we’ve had with Nina Agdal? The six-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has captured our hearts all around the world. From Zanzibar to Cooks Island, it’s safe to say that our girl Nina brings the heat everywhere she goes.

As if we needed any excuse to look back at Nina’s stunning photos, the Danish babe took to Instagram to remind us just how iconic her 2015 SI Swimsuit photoshoot really was. That year, Nina brought even more beauty to the incredible canyons and sand dunes of Utah.

But modeling isn’t always as simple as it looks, especially when it involves shooting in rocky locations!

“I remember being thankful for my extra cushion in this moment,” Nina jokingly captioned a gorgeous photo from her Utah shoot of her posing up against some rocks.

Not the most comfortable place, but Nina definitely made it look easy!

Another one of Nina’s favorite photos from this shoot involves her wearing a tiny knit skirt and little else. Not only does Nina look unbelievable, but the photo also captures the natural beauty of Utah’s rugged terrain.

“Kinda rocking this mini skirt if I do say so myself,” Nina captioned the photo with a clever pun.

We love a girl with a sense of humor!

Thanks for the trip down memory lane, Nina. Now excuse us while we go look back at the rest of her photos from this shoot!

Want to check them out, too? Here are all of Nina’s SI Swimsuit 2015 photos:

