If you follow our girl Samantha Hoopes on Instagram, you know that her feed has been extra sexy lately. From showing off her hottest work attire to channeling her inner ballerina, all of Samantha’s posts have been on point.

But while we can always count on this beauty to bless our eyes with stunning photos, Samantha is also here to inspire everyone to treat themselves with kindess.

The five-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to Instagram on Monday to post a gorgeous nude photo with an important caption about loving yourself.

“...As humans we learn and grow each and everyday. Remember to be kind to yourself, take a step back from life and negative thoughts when needed and to always love and put yourself first!” Samantha wrote, adding that this is something she still struggles with.

“It all begins and ends with you so fill yourself up with self love and worth and watch your world unfold in the most beautiful way,” Samantha continued.

Cheers to that! Sometimes we all need a little reminder to practice self-love.

