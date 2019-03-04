When Tyra Banks is singing your praises on Instagram, you know you’re the real deal. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit legend took to Instagram on Monday to shout out the one and only Ebonee Davis.

“So proud of your STELLAR career, and your next level fierce activism,” Tyra wrote in the caption on a stunning photo of Ebonee.

Now that’s what we call a compliment!

The two models first crossed paths when Ebonee appeared on season 18 of America’s Next Top Model. Ebonee placed fifth on the show and has gone on to hit some pretty impressive career milestones, like landing the cover of Galore Magazine last November.

We got to know Ebonee back in 2016 when she was a part of our Model Search competition. She became an SI Swimsuit rookie last year, appearing in our In Her Own Words photo series in which models let their blank bodies be the canvases for the words they feel best define them.

Throughout her career, Ebonee has been vocal about what it means to be a black woman in the modeling industry. She made headlines when she appeared in a campaign for Calvin Klein wearing her natural hair, and continues break barriers in the fashion world. If you haven’t heard her TED Talk on being a model and a woman of color, it’s definitely worth listening to.

One thing is for sure, it’s easy to see why our girl Ebonee is making Tyra so proud!

See Ebonee In Her Own Words:

