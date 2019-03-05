Christie Brinkley Is Returning to 'Chicago' on Broadway!

Christie will play the role of Roxie Hart for the third time.
Christie Brinkley is a woman of many talents. From her impressive modeling career to starting her very own skincare line, it seems like there is nothing Christie can’t accomplish. And let’s not forget about her musical theater skills!
The three-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model made her Broadway debut in 2010, starring as Roxie Hart in Chicago. Christie reprised the role in 2012, and now she’s returning to the long-running musical to play Roxie for a third time.
“When Producer Barry Weissler offered me the chance to come back to Chicago The Musical, I thought I was dreaming...but it was actually my dream coming true...AGAIN!” Christie wrote in an Instagram caption announcing the big news.
When Producer Barry Weissler offered me the chance to come back to Chicago The Musical, I thought I was dreaming ..but it was actually my dream coming true...AGAIN! I am honored and overjoyed to reprise the role of Roxie Hart and l am thrilled to get to work with the consummate professionals and artists who bring this iconic Kandor and Ebb masterpiece to life for appreciative audiences 8 times a week. It is a privilege I cherish.and an adventure I am delighted to share with all of you! Phoenix, Las Vegas Baby snd BROADWAY! DATES: Chicago national tour at the Orpheum Theatre in #phoenix #arizona from March 29 to April 2, followed by a seven-show engagement at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas #lasvegas April 10–14. #broadway 18 April for 4week limited engagement #ambassadortheatre
Christie is set to join the show’s national tour in Phoenix, Arizona and Las Vegas before coming back to the Big Apple to perform at the Ambassador Theatre.
Even after celebrating her 65th birthday this year, our girl Christie shows no signs of slowing down. We know she is going to rock this role once again!
