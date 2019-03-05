Christie Brinkley Is Returning to 'Chicago' on Broadway!

Christie Brinkley is a woman of many talents. From her impressive modeling career to starting her very own skincare line, it seems like there is nothing Christie can’t accomplish. And let’s not forget about her musical theater skills!

The three-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model made her Broadway debut in 2010, starring as Roxie Hart in Chicago. Christie reprised the role in 2012, and now she’s returning to the long-running musical to play Roxie for a third time.

“When Producer Barry Weissler offered me the chance to come back to Chicago The Musical, I thought I was dreaming...but it was actually my dream coming true...AGAIN!” Christie wrote in an Instagram caption announcing the big news.

Christie is set to join the show’s national tour in Phoenix, Arizona and Las Vegas before coming back to the Big Apple to perform at the Ambassador Theatre.

Even after celebrating her 65th birthday this year, our girl Christie shows no signs of slowing down. We know she is going to rock this role once again!

See all of Christie’s gorgeous SI Swimsuit 2017 photos:

