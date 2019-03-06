Remember when Genie Bouchard lost a bet about who would win Super Bowl LI and ended up on a date with a stranger? Well now that amazing story is being made into a romantic comedy!

It all started back in 2017 when Genie was feeling pretty confident that the Falcons were going to take home the Lombardi Trophy. After she tweeted that she knew Atlanta was going to win the big game, Patriots fan John Goehrke took his shot. He responded by asking Genie if she would go on a date with him if New England ended up winning and she said yes.

Well, luck was definitely on John’s side because the Patriots made a comeback and he got his date with the 2014 Wimbledon finalist! The two attended a Brooklyn Nets game a few weeks later and even went to the Super Bowl together the following year.

Genie took to Instagram on Wednesday to confirm the news about the film.

“A movie about this crazy story that happened to me?! What is life,” she wrote.

According to Deadline Hollywood, Genie will serve as an executive producer for the film.

Last year, Genie returned for her second appearance in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and told us that she was glad she ended up going out with John.

“It’s the craziest thing ever! It started with pure luck and exploded into this unbelievable story,” Genie said. “I’m amazed at how much people love this story, and I’m so happy I followed through on the bet!”

This is one movie we can’t wait to watch!

See all of Genie’s photos from SI Swimsuit 2018:

