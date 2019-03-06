Olivia Culpo's YouTube Channel is EVERYTHING!

If you’re following Olivia Culpo on Instagram (which you should be!), you’ve already gotten a behind-the-scenes look at the life of this amazing model, actress, and business woman. From fashion weeks, to photoshoots, and even some super sexy downtime, we’re always hitting that “like” button for our girl Olivia.

But if you’re anything like us, you probably want even MORE of this brunette beauty in your life. Well, look no further than her very own YouTube channel!

Launched back in November, the channel lets you see Olivia like you’ve never seen her before. You get to meet Olivia’s siblings, see her react to some of her past red carpet looks, and even watch as she experiences the launch of her clothing line with Express.

Our personal favorite video is Olivia’s “Road to Sports Illustrated” where you get to see how she prepped for her SI Swimsuit 2019 photoshoot on Kangaroo Island in South Australia.

Have we mentioned that we’re beyond excited to have her back for her second year with the magazine?!

While we’re anxiously waiting to see all of those stunning photos from her shoot with photographer Josie Clough, we’ll definitely be keeping up with Olivia over on YouTube!

See Olivia In Her Own Words:

