Throwback: You Don't Want to Miss These Ariel Meredith GIFs!

Warning: These GIFs are hot hot hot.

By Xandria James
March 07, 2019

We have a confession to make: our obsession with Ariel Meredith is REAL. This bombshell captured our hearts in 2009 when she did her very first Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot in Riviera Maya, Mexico, and our love for her has only grown since then. 

Ariel went on to appear in the magazine from 2012-2015 and, we have to say, those were some pretty magical shoots. From breathtaking scenery in Switzerland, to spicing things up in Spain, when Ariel was in front of the camera, we knew it would be flawless. Her iconic Route 66 shoot is still one of our favorites! 

We can’t help but reminisce about our days spent with Ariel, so here are some GIFs to help remind you of why we’ll always be head over heels for this beauty.

1. Her sultry gaze is captivating.

2. Her dance moves are ON POINT.

3. Golden hour definitely looks good on her.

4. She’d make a super sexy boat captain.

5. Her strut is beyond fierce. 

See all of Ariel’s stunning SI Swimsuit 2014 photos:

Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Pret-A-Surf.
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Pret-A-Surf.
Yu Tsai/SI
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny Swimwear.
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny Swimwear.
Yu Tsai/SI
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Bettinis.
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Bettinis.
Yu Tsai/SI
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by DELFINA.
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by DELFINA.
Yu Tsai/SI
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny Swimwear.
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny Swimwear.
Yu Tsai/SI
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Letarte by Lisa Cabrinha.
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Letarte by Lisa Cabrinha.
Yu Tsai/SI
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Syrup Swimwear by Aaron Fust.
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Syrup Swimwear by Aaron Fust.
Yu Tsai/SI
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny Swimwear.
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny Swimwear.
Yu Tsai/SI
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny Swimwear.
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny Swimwear.
Yu Tsai/SI
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Bellina Rebelle.
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Bellina Rebelle.
Yu Tsai/SI
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny Swimwear.
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny Swimwear.
Yu Tsai/SI
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny Swimwear.
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny Swimwear.
Yu Tsai/SI
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Xhilaration for Target.
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Xhilaration for Target.
Yu Tsai/SI
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Bettinis.
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Bettinis.
Yu Tsai/SI
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Odina.
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Odina.
Yu Tsai/SI
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Odina.
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Odina.
Yu Tsai/SI
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Top by Jens Pirate Booty.
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Top by Jens Pirate Booty.
Yu Tsai/SI
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny Swimwear.
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny Swimwear.
Yu Tsai/SI
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny Swimwear.
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny Swimwear.
Yu Tsai/SI
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Kate Swim, Top by Jens Pirate Booty.
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Kate Swim, Top by Jens Pirate Booty.
Yu Tsai/SI
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny Swimwear.
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny Swimwear.
Yu Tsai/SI
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny Swimwear.
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny Swimwear.
Yu Tsai/SI
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Bettinis.
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Bettinis.
Yu Tsai/SI
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Xhilaration for Target.
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Xhilaration for Target.
Yu Tsai/SI
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Pret-A-Surf.
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Pret-A-Surf.
Yu Tsai/SI
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Pain de Sucre.
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Pain de Sucre.
Yu Tsai/SI
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny Swimwear.
Ariel Meredith was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny Swimwear.
Yu Tsai/SI
1 of 27
Ariel Meredith 2014 Swimsuit: Switzerland

