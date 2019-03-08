One of the things we love most about Georgia Gibbs is that she is constantly speaking out about female empowerment and body acceptance. Just last month, she bravely opened up about her struggle with acne, and learning to truly view herself as more than just her appearance.

Along with fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and friend Kate Wasley, Georgia founded AnyBODY Co., a body positive Instagram account and community. This International Women’s Day, AnyBODY Co. shared messages from women about what they are not defined by using the hashtag #DefinedbyNOTHING.

“I believe in bringing women together, quitting the comparisons and the competitiveness, and not judging anybody on their appearance,” Georgia shared in her video. “This International Women’s Day, I am not defined by the way that you see me. You only see a snippet of me. Instagram is a highlight feed. Nobody is perfect, Photoshop is. So, don’t compare yourself to an unrealistic version of me or anybody else. This International Women’s Day, let’s quit the comparisons.”

Yes, Georgia! We love how raw and honest this is.

We urge you to check out AnyBODY Co.’s full International Women’s Day video for even more inspiration from some fearless women.

See Georgia In Her Own Words:

