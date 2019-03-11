Have you heard the amazing news?! The one and only Lindsey Vonn is back for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019!

Lindsey’s first two shoots with the magazine were pretty memorable. In 2010, she braved the snowy mountains of Whistler, Canada in a bikini. Six years later, the temperature was definitely higher for Lindsey’s shoot in Petit Saint Vincent, which was a good thing considering she had on nothing but body paint!

Judging by what we’ve seen so far, Lindsey’s latest shoot in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico is without a doubt going to be one for the books. We know our obsession with Lindsey needs no explanation, but these five GIFs will remind you why we’re so pumped about her return to SI Swimsuit!

1. She’s a natural in front of the camera.

2. She’s a dancing queen!

3. Her sultry gaze is hypnotizing.

4. She knows how to prep for a shoot.

5. She’s just as excited as we are!

See all of Lindsey’s photos from SI Swimsuit 2016:

