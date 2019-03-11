Robyn Lawley Looks Stunning Posing With Nothing But...an Octopus?!

Robyn Lawley reminded us of the time she got pretty cozy with a sea creature!

By Xandria James
March 11, 2019

We’re used to seeing Robyn Lawley showing off her gorgeous curves in oceans all around the world, but have you ever seen her pose with an animal that lives in them? 

Robyn took to Instagram on Monday to remind us of her 2013 project with photographer Kenneth Willardt titled “Size Does Matter,” and we’re so glad that she did!

The four-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model posted a beautiful black and white nude photo from the exhibition of her posing with nothing but an octopus and, we have to say, it’s pretty freaking incredible. 

“You know when you watch those model shows and some of the competitions are so weird and extreme you think they’ll never have to do that!!!......I’m just gonna leave this shot here lol,” Robyn joked in the caption.

We guess you have to be prepared for anything when it comes to being a model!

The octopus wasn’t the only animal Robyn had to get familiar with for the exhibition. She also posed with rabbits, an owl, a mini-horse, and even tarantulas.

Now that’s what we call dedication.

See all of Robyn’s photos for SI Swimsuit 2017:

Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Luli Fama, top and bottom available at amazon.com.

Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Luli Fama, top and bottom available at amazon.com

Modal message