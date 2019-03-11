Robyn Lawley Looks Stunning Posing With Nothing But...an Octopus?!

We’re used to seeing Robyn Lawley showing off her gorgeous curves in oceans all around the world, but have you ever seen her pose with an animal that lives in them?

Robyn took to Instagram on Monday to remind us of her 2013 project with photographer Kenneth Willardt titled “Size Does Matter,” and we’re so glad that she did!

The four-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model posted a beautiful black and white nude photo from the exhibition of her posing with nothing but an octopus and, we have to say, it’s pretty freaking incredible.

“You know when you watch those model shows and some of the competitions are so weird and extreme you think they’ll never have to do that!!!......I’m just gonna leave this shot here lol,” Robyn joked in the caption.

We guess you have to be prepared for anything when it comes to being a model!

The octopus wasn’t the only animal Robyn had to get familiar with for the exhibition. She also posed with rabbits, an owl, a mini-horse, and even tarantulas.

Now that’s what we call dedication.

