Barbara Palvin Is Officially a Victoria’s Secret Angel!

Congrats, Barbara!

By Xandria James
March 14, 2019

Barbara Palvin is getting her wings! The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model officially announced that she is the newest Victoria’s Secret Angel, and we couldn’t be more excited for her!

“I don’t know where to begin but I’ll try,” Barbara wrote in an emotional caption on Instagram. “I never thought it would happen and it has exceeded all my expectations... Thank you for believing in me. There were times where I let my own thoughts hold me back and it was a hard climb away from those but my family, my team, Ed, and everyone at VS they were always there to support me and uplift me. I am proud to represent Hungary, and most importantly, all of you in this new chapter of my life!”

We think we might need to grab a tissue box!

Barbara made her first appearance in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2012, and then returned to the coveted catwalk this past November. She has also shot several campaigns for the brand throughout her career. She is the first Hungarian model to become a Victoria’s Secret Angel. 

In an interview with People magazine, Barbara said becoming an Angel is “the ultimate career high!” 

“When I was 13, I saw the VS Fashion Show and said, ‘One day I will get there,’ Barbara told People. “Three or four years later, I shot with Victoria’s Secret PINK for the first time. Now, I feel like I was destined to do this. Victoria’s Secret caught me at the perfect time, because I’m finally happy with myself and my body.”

Talk about a dream come true!

See all of Barbara’s stunning SI Swimsuit 2018 photos: 

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.areyouami.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">AreYouAmI</a>.</p>

Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by AreYouAmI.

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-femme-rsc-asym-one-pc/ros/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.leeandlani.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Lee + Lani</a>. Denim by <a href="http://www.tommy.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Tommy Hilfiger</a>.</p>

Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Lee + Lani. Denim by Tommy Hilfiger.

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.jackssurfboards.com/womens_bottoms_shorts/Op/Piped-Corduroy-Short/BYBr/IS181174/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Op by Icons of Culture.</a></p>

Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Op by Icons of Culture.

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.indahclothing.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">INDAH CLOTHING</a>.</p>

Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by INDAH CLOTHING.

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas.</p>

Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas.

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.areyouami.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">AreYouAmI</a>.</p>

Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by AreYouAmI.

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-femme-rsc-asym-one-pc/ros/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus of PinkLemonaid</a>.</p>

Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shopsiswim.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.jackssurfboards.com/womens_bottoms_shorts/Op/Piped-Corduroy-Short/BYBr/IS181174/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Op by Icons of Culture.</a></p>

Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Op by Icons of Culture.

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.indahclothing.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">INDAH CLOTHING</a>.</p>

Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by INDAH CLOTHING.

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.elissabeachwear.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Elissa Beachwear</a>.</p>

Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Elissa Beachwear.

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.indahclothing.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">INDAH CLOTHING</a>.</p>

Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by INDAH CLOTHING.

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.lspace.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">L*Space</a>. Jacket by <a href="http://www.jadedldn.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Jaded London</a>.</p>

Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by L*Space. Jacket by Jaded London.

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-femme-rsc-asym-one-pc/ros/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-femme-rsc-asym-one-pc/ros/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.indahclothing.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">INDAH CLOTHING</a>.</p>

Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by INDAH CLOTHING.

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.elissabeachwear.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Elissa Beachwear</a>.</p>

Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Elissa Beachwear.

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.bodyglove.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Body Glove</a>.</p>

Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Body Glove.

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.areyouami.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">AreYouAmI</a>.</p>

Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by AreYouAmI.

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.indahclothing.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">INDAH CLOTHING</a>.</p>

Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by INDAH CLOTHING.

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.indahclothing.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">INDAH CLOTHING</a>.</p>

Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by INDAH CLOTHING.

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.bodyglove.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Body Glove</a>.</p>

Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Body Glove.

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-femme-rsc-asym-one-pc/ros/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.leeandlani.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Lee + Lani</a>. Denim by <a href="http://www.tommy.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Tommy Hilfiger</a>.</p>

Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Lee + Lani. Denim by Tommy Hilfiger.

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.indahclothing.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">INDAH CLOTHING</a>.</p>

Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by INDAH CLOTHING.

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-femme-rsc-asym-one-pc/ros/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.indahclothing.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">INDAH CLOTHING</a>.</p>

Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by INDAH CLOTHING.

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ben Watts
1 of 36
Barbara Palvin 2018: Bahamas

Advertisement

You May Like

More Swim Daily

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Swimsuit Newsletters

The best of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit delivered right to your inbox.
Sign up Now
Modal message