Throwback: It’s Not Hard To See Why We’re Still Obsessed With Irina Shayk

Our love for Irina Shayk needs no explanation...but here’s one anyway!

By Xandria James
March 14, 2019

Oh, sorry! We didn’t see you there. We were too busy daydreaming about our girl Irina Shayk! We’ve had so many amazing times with this Russian babe, we don’t even know where to begin when it comes to explaining why we love her.

To say she’s a pro in front of the camera would be an understatement. The ten-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has truly done it all, from posing in nothing but body paint, to swimming with sharks and stingrays to get the perfect shot.

After she joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2007, we knew we’d always have a soft spot for this goddess. Something tells us you probably feel the same way, but, in case you need a refresher, here are five reasons to be obsessed with Irina. 

1. She’s a total star.

2. She’s great at making new friends. 

3. She is the definition of sexy. 

4. She always has a smile on her face. 

5. She even makes getting hit by a wave look good.

See all of Irina’s beautiful SI Swimsuit 2016 photos:

Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Yu Tsai
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by SINESIA KAROL.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by SINESIA KAROL.
Yu Tsai
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by TAVIK.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by TAVIK.
Yu Tsai
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in the Islands of Tahiti. Top by BELUSSO. Swimsuit by Tori Praver Swimwear.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in the Islands of Tahiti. Top by BELUSSO. Swimsuit by Tori Praver Swimwear.
Yu Tsai
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by Blue Life Swim.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by Blue Life Swim.
Yu Tsai
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Yu Tsai
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by Elizabeth Southwood For Sauvage Swimwear.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by Elizabeth Southwood For Sauvage Swimwear.
Yu Tsai
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by Rocha Swim.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by Rocha Swim.
Yu Tsai
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by Maui Girl By Debbie Wilson.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by Maui Girl By Debbie Wilson.
Yu Tsai
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by Solkissed.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by Solkissed.
Yu Tsai
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in the Islands of Tahiti. Top by BELUSSO. Swimsuit by Tori Praver Swimwear.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in the Islands of Tahiti. Top by BELUSSO. Swimsuit by Tori Praver Swimwear.
Yu Tsai
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by KIINI.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by KIINI.
Yu Tsai
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Yu Tsai
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Yu Tsai
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in the Islands of Tahiti. Top by BELUSSO. Swimsuit by Tori Praver Swimwear.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in the Islands of Tahiti. Top by BELUSSO. Swimsuit by Tori Praver Swimwear.
Yu Tsai
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Yu Tsai
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by Lionette By Noa Sade.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by Lionette By Noa Sade.
Yu Tsai
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by Maui Girl By Debbie Wilson.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by Maui Girl By Debbie Wilson.
Yu Tsai
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by Milkbaby Bikini By Cat Thordarson.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by Milkbaby Bikini By Cat Thordarson.
Yu Tsai
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Yu Tsai
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by Lionette By Noa Sade.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by Lionette By Noa Sade.
Yu Tsai
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Yu Tsai
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by Blue Life Swim.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by Blue Life Swim.
Yu Tsai
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by TAVIK.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by TAVIK.
Yu Tsai
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in the Islands of Tahiti. Top by BELUSSO. Swimsuit by Tori Praver Swimwear.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in the Islands of Tahiti. Top by BELUSSO. Swimsuit by Tori Praver Swimwear.
Yu Tsai
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by Milkbaby Bikini By Cat Thordarson.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by Milkbaby Bikini By Cat Thordarson.
Yu Tsai
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Yu Tsai
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by Lionette By Noa Sade.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by Lionette By Noa Sade.
Yu Tsai
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Yu Tsai
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by Kikidoll.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by Kikidoll.
Yu Tsai
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Yu Tsai
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by TAVIK.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by TAVIK.
Yu Tsai
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in the Islands of Tahiti. Top by BELUSSO. Swimsuit by Tori Praver Swimwear.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in the Islands of Tahiti. Top by BELUSSO. Swimsuit by Tori Praver Swimwear.
Yu Tsai
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by KIINI.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by KIINI.
Yu Tsai
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by Lionette By Noa Sade.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by Lionette By Noa Sade.
Yu Tsai
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Yu Tsai
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by Solkissed.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by Solkissed.
Yu Tsai
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in the Islands of Tahiti. Top by BELUSSO. Swimsuit by Tori Praver Swimwear.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in the Islands of Tahiti. Top by BELUSSO. Swimsuit by Tori Praver Swimwear.
Yu Tsai
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti.
Yu Tsai
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Yu Tsai
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by Lionette By Noa Sade.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by Lionette By Noa Sade.
Yu Tsai
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by SINESIA KAROL.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by SINESIA KAROL.
Yu Tsai
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by Milkbaby Bikini By Cat Thordarson.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by Milkbaby Bikini By Cat Thordarson.
Yu Tsai
1 of 53
Irina Shayk 2016: Tahiti

Advertisement

You May Like

More Swim Daily

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Swimsuit Newsletters

The best of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit delivered right to your inbox.
Sign up Now
Modal message