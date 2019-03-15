Hailey Clauson Definitely Knows How to Celebrate a Birthday

We already can’t wait to see what she has planned for next year!

By Xandria James
March 15, 2019

Our girl Hailey Clauson may have turned 24 last week, but we’ve been the ones getting all the gifts. While on a vacation in Idyllwild, California, Hailey decided to have a little birthday photoshoot, and we’re definitely not mad at her for it!

From a super “cheeky” snapshot of Hailey in nothing but a bathrobe and cowboy hat, to a photo of her in some sexy black lingerie, these pictures have got us wishing for Hailey to celebrate her birthday all year long.

Hailey posted one last photo from the vacation to Instagram on Thursday, and we’d be lying if we said weren’t just a little sad about it.

But while this gorgeous getaway may have come to an end, we don’t have to worry about going through Hailey withdrawals.

The 2016 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model is back to steal our hearts in the 2019 issue of the magazine, which comes out in May. This will be Hailey’s fifth SI Swimsuit appearance, and judging by this sneak peak, it just might be her hottest year yet.

See all of Hailey’s beautiful SI Swimsuit 2018 photos:

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://elissabeachwear.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Elissa Beachwear</a>.</p>

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Elissa Beachwear.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Elissa Beachwear.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Kulani Kinis. Hat by KANGOL.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. Top by Maui and Sons.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by AreYouAmI. Top by FILA. Necklace by Chanel at Shrimpton Couture.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Julia Clancey.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Lila Nikole.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Shorts by Jordache.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Julia Clancey.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Keva by Keva J.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Dsquared2.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Perfect Peach.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by bond-eye australia. Shoes by Reebok.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Dsquared2.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Elissa Beachwear. Roller Skates by Moxi Skates.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Perfect Peach.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Keva by Keva J.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Selvaki.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by AreYouAmI. Top by FILA. Necklace by Chanel at Shrimpton Couture.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Dsquared2.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by bond-eye australia. Shoes by Reebok.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Keva by Keva J.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by bond-eye australia. Shoes by Reebok.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Keva by Keva J.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Lee + Lani. Jacket by Junk Food.

Hailey Clauson 2018: Bahamas

