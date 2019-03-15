Our girl Hailey Clauson may have turned 24 last week, but we’ve been the ones getting all the gifts. While on a vacation in Idyllwild, California, Hailey decided to have a little birthday photoshoot, and we’re definitely not mad at her for it!

From a super “cheeky” snapshot of Hailey in nothing but a bathrobe and cowboy hat, to a photo of her in some sexy black lingerie, these pictures have got us wishing for Hailey to celebrate her birthday all year long.

Hailey posted one last photo from the vacation to Instagram on Thursday, and we’d be lying if we said weren’t just a little sad about it.

But while this gorgeous getaway may have come to an end, we don’t have to worry about going through Hailey withdrawals.

The 2016 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model is back to steal our hearts in the 2019 issue of the magazine, which comes out in May. This will be Hailey’s fifth SI Swimsuit appearance, and judging by this sneak peak, it just might be her hottest year yet.

See all of Hailey’s beautiful SI Swimsuit 2018 photos:

