Barbara Palvin Can Do Her Makeup in Just 10 Minutes Without Breaking a Sweat

We’re so impressed with Barbara Palvin’s speedy makeup skills.

By Xandria James
March 21, 2019

We’re used to seeing Barbara Palvin’s sexy side on beaches all over the world, but in a new “Beauty Haul” video with Elle, she shows of her hilariously adorable personility as she tries to create the perfect date night makeup look. 

Despite the fact that the Hungarian babe only had 30 minutes and $150 to shop for her must-have Armani Beauty products and apply her makeup, our girl Barbara completed this mission like a pro. 

The 2016 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year only needed ten minutes to create a flawless face... and she only used four items! Now that’s some serious skill. 

She even had time to share one of her best beauty secrets: washing her face with cold water twice a day to help keep her skin tight and glowing.

This video defintiely has us craving some more Barbara in our lives, and lucky for us, we’ll be getting our wish in May. That’s right, this beauty is back for her fourth year in SI Swimsuit and the sneak peak of her photoshoot in Costa Rica with photographer James Macari has got us so excited to see more!

One thing is for sure, whether she is wearing date night makeup and a gorgeous gown or fresh-faced in a bikini, Barbara is always the definition of stunning.

See all of Barbara’s beautiful SI Swimsuit 2018 photos:

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ben Watts
Ben Watts
Ben Watts
Ben Watts
Ben Watts
Ben Watts
Ben Watts
Ben Watts
Ben Watts
Ben Watts
Ben Watts
Ben Watts
Ben Watts
Ben Watts
Ben Watts
Ben Watts
Ben Watts
Ben Watts
Ben Watts
Ben Watts
Ben Watts
Ben Watts
Ben Watts
Ben Watts
Ben Watts
Ben Watts
Ben Watts
Ben Watts
Ben Watts
Ben Watts
Ben Watts
Ben Watts
Ben Watts
Ben Watts
Ben Watts
Ben Watts
Barbara Palvin 2018: Bahamas

